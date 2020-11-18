Scott County Sheriff’s Office makes COVID-19 changes

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is making changes to their lobby and non-emergency calls protocol.
Those entering the lobby are required to wear a mask and take their temperature on a touch-free facial thermometer.
Deputies will take the majority of the non-emergency calls over the phone.
They will continue to respond to emergency calls as usual.
They are asking that citizens wear a mask and maintain social distancing if possible.
The Communications Officers will be asking a series of questions related to COVID to help provide information to all emergency personnel.
