Scott County Sheriff’s Office makes COVID-19 changes

Scott County Sheriff’s Office makes COVID-19 changes
(Source: stock photos/ Pexels)
By Ashley Smith | November 18, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 3:39 PM

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is making changes to their lobby and non-emergency calls protocol.

Those entering the lobby are required to wear a mask and take their temperature on a touch-free facial thermometer.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in our area, we are making some temporary changes in our operations. Lobby- If...

Posted by Scott County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Deputies will take the majority of the non-emergency calls over the phone.

They will continue to respond to emergency calls as usual.

They are asking that citizens wear a mask and maintain social distancing if possible.

The Communications Officers will be asking a series of questions related to COVID to help provide information to all emergency personnel.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.