Perry Co., Ill. reports 40 new COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | November 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 5:00 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 40 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to 852.

The county also reported the death of a male in his 80s on Wednesday.

The diagnosed individuals include:

 2 females under the age of 18

 1 male under the age of 10

 2 females in their 20s

 8 females in their 30s

 1 male in his 30s

 1 female in her 40s

 4 males in their 40s

 5 females in their 50s

 3 males in their 50s

 5 females in their 70s

 1 male in his 70s

 2 females in their 80s

 1 male in his 80s

 4 females in their 90s

The summary of the 852 confirmed cases are:

 230 active cases

 605 released from isolation

 17 deaths

