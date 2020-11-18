Perry Co., Ill. reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 40 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to 852.
The county also reported the death of a male in his 80s on Wednesday.
The diagnosed individuals include:
2 females under the age of 18
1 male under the age of 10
2 females in their 20s
8 females in their 30s
1 male in his 30s
1 female in her 40s
4 males in their 40s
5 females in their 50s
3 males in their 50s
5 females in their 70s
1 male in his 70s
2 females in their 80s
1 male in his 80s
4 females in their 90s
The summary of the 852 confirmed cases are:
230 active cases
605 released from isolation
17 deaths
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.