Local leaders in Cape Girardeau expect more out of state visitors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The new restrictions in Illinois and Kentucky could lead to more visitors in Cape Girardeau, where the rules are more relaxed.
Cape City Council Representative Dan Presson said stricter COVID-19 guidelines will bring more people across the Bill Emerson Bridge.
“We’re going to see an uptick in visitors coming over from neighboring states,” he said.
Presson believes this could become an issue.
“Just in general, more people are going to continue to spread COVID-19 and it’s just going to continue to push it into or population and stress our hospitals and make southeast Missouri a target,” he explained.
He said he wants to see more guidelines put in place in Missouri, but he does not encourage a shut-down. “As our numbers go up maybe we need to start reducing the number of people that are in our mask gatherings, reducing the number of people in our restaurants.”
In Jackson, Chamber of Commerce President Brian Gerau believes this can help local businesses.
“We may see an increase in our retail shopping,” he said. “We can also use sales; you know the sales taxes you know the sales taxes believe it are not are up from previous years.”
Presson encourages those traveling over to do four simple things: “Wear your mask, socially distance, wash your hands , and use hand sanitizer.”
