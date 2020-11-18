6 Ky. counties randomly selected for post-general election audit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Six counties were randomly selected for a post-general election audit.
They include:
- Fleming County
- Hickman County
- Lawrence County
- Livingston County
- Boone County
Attorney General Daniel Cameron held the public drawing via Facebook Live.
The drawing was not open to in-person attendees, but anyone could watch on the attorney general’s Facebook page.
By law, the Office of the Attorney General is required to conduct post-election audits in no fewer than five percent of Kentucky’s counties and to randomly select those counties in a public forum within 20 days of each primary and general election.
