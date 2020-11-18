6 Ky. counties randomly selected for post-general election audit

Six Kentucky counties were randomly selected by Attorney General Daniel Cameron for a post-general election audit. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Amber Ruch | November 18, 2020 at 9:44 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 9:44 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Six counties were randomly selected for a post-general election audit.

They include:

  • Fleming County
  • Hickman County
  • Lawrence County
  • Livingston County
  • Boone County

Attorney General Daniel Cameron held the public drawing via Facebook Live.

Post-General Election County Audit Drawing

Posted by Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The drawing was not open to in-person attendees, but anyone could watch on the attorney general’s Facebook page.

By law, the Office of the Attorney General is required to conduct post-election audits in no fewer than five percent of Kentucky’s counties and to randomly select those counties in a public forum within 20 days of each primary and general election.

