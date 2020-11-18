Kentucky man arrested for impersonating a peace officer after incident at U.S. Bank building

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department has arrested Joseph Perry White, 41, of Kevil, Ky, for impersonating a peace officer after he created a disturbance inside the U.S. Bank building.
White went to the bank to withdraw cash.
When he noticed the lobby was closed, he became agitated.
White demanded to talk to a particular employee.
He told witnesses he was a US Marshal, and that a sniper on a nearby building waiting for his command.
White was carrying a large knife, when he began searching the building for the employee he asked for.
Numerous employees throughout the building called 911 to report the man, and multiple officers responded.
White locked himself in an empty office on the fifth floor.
When officers found him, he surrendered his knife and told police he would give himself up to a particular Kentucky State Police detective.
The detective arrived, and White came out of the locked office without further incident.
He was arrested by Paducah police on a charge of impersonating a peace officer, and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
