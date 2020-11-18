Jackson County man dies in boating accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jackson County man has died after a boating accident on a private pond near Grammer Road, in rural Carbondale.
A caller reported her husband was in a small boat on their pond when the boat capsized and he was thrown into the water.
Neighbors tried to help, but were unable to find the man.
Jackson County Deputies, the Jackson County Ambulance Service, Illinois Department of Conservation Police, and the Murphysboro-Pomona-Somerset Fire Protection District responded to the call.
The Murphysboro Fire Department responded with their rescue boat and a drone.
MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) Division 45/68 Sonar Dive Team was activated and requested to respond.
MABAS 45/68 was represented by the Murphysboro, Carbondale, Vergennes, Marion, Benton, and Lake of Egypt Fire Departments.
At approximately 1:15pm, the MABAS Dive Team located the victim submerged in the pond and removed him from the water.
He was pronounced deceased by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Foul play is not suspected.
