High fire danger tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Southerly winds are beginning to increase across the area and this will keep temperatures from dropping as far as they did last night. Readings will quickly fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s and then slowly rise as southerly winds strengthen overnight.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and windy. Winds will be out of the southwest at 20 to 25 MPH with gusts as high as 45MPH in our northern counties and on ridge tops. This will reach the middle to upper 60s.
Friday is looking warm again but the winds will not be as strong. We will also see clouds increase late. The weekend is trending wetter unfortunately. It looks as though a front will stall across our northern counties on Saturday and sweep through the area Sunday.
