Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | November 18, 2020 at 6:28 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 6:28 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of 6 additional positive cases of COVID-19  in Hamilton County residents.

The case details are below.

  • 1 Female child
  • 1 Female teen
  • 1 Female in their 30s
  • 2 Female in their 50s
  • 1 Male in their 50s

There have been 334 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

  • Four people who were a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
  • 265 people have recovered.
  • 58 people are currently isolating at home.
  • 7 people currently hospitalized

