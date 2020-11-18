Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of 6 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County residents.
The case details are below.
- 1 Female child
- 1 Female teen
- 1 Female in their 30s
- 2 Female in their 50s
- 1 Male in their 50s
There have been 334 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
- Four people who were a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
- 265 people have recovered.
- 58 people are currently isolating at home.
- 7 people currently hospitalized
