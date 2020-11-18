Governor Parson visits mask manufacturing company in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We need to do better. That’s the message Governor Mike Parson spread while visiting Patriot Medical Devices in Cape Girardeau on November 18, 2020.
“It’s about that personal responsibility I talked about early on,” said Governor Parson.
As workers at Patriot Medical Devices make masks in Cape Girardeau, Governor Parson said we need to get back to wearing them.
“YI get everybody’s a little virus fatigued, but the reality of it is we’ve got to curb this number,” he said.
With manufacturers like this in our region, Governor Parson encourages schools and hospitals to buy masks locally.
“We do not ever wanna be reliant like we was back in March and April when we can’t get the product. So we now have businesses in Missouri making these products,” he said.
It’s a mission Tyler Needham, Patriot Medical Devices President, echoes.
“It’s great to just buy local, buy American, support people that wake up in the morning, work hard, create good American jobs, and create a strong economy,” said Needham.
Needham and his father started the company this past summer with one machine. Now, with several more machines, he said they can produce about 250-thousand masks per day.
“Each line is doing one mask for second,” said Needham.
As these workers do their part, Governor Parson urges everyone must do their part too.
“I don’t know if anybody has the exact answer of where this spread is at, but what I do know is we all can do a better job as individuals and Missourians,” he said.
Governor Parson said he plans to release new COVID-19 guidance for local communities in the near future.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.