Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30pm

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18.
On Tuesday, the governor issued additional mitigations statewide to go into effect on Friday, Nov. 20.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,922 new COVID-19 cases and 140 additional deaths on Wednesday.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in southern Illinois: a man in is 90s from Franklin County, a man in his 70s from Jackson County and a man in his 70s from Williamson County.
Currently there are 5,953 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Illinois. Of those, 1,146 patients were in the ICU and 547 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
IDPH is reporting a total of 606,771 cases, including 11,014 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Currently, 9,359,227 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Illinois, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.