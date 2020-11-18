Gov. Parson orders Capitol Dome and Governor’s Mansion lighted purple in recognition of National Adoption Month

“When you view the profiles of these amazing kids on the Adoption Heart Gallery, your heart simply melts,” said Joanie Rogers, Interim Director of the Department of Social Services Children’s Division. “For children and youth in foster care who are older, who have siblings, or have special needs, their journey to find a forever family can be long. Waiting is so hard when you’re young, and they are so anxious to meet that family they can call their own and begin their new lives together.”