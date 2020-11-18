Gov. Beshear to hold briefing, will announce new steps to fight COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18.
He will announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.
On Tuesday, he asked Kentuckians to cooperate with contact tracers as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state hit a record high.
Kentucky cases
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 2,911 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths on Monday.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in western Kentucky: a 60-year-old man from Calloway County and a 58-year-old woman from Trigg County.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 9.10 percent. The red zone counties for this week can be found here.
A total of 142,008 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,697 deaths and 24,760 recoveries.
Currently, 2,445,265 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
