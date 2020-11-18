Frigid and Frosty Morning

Temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s this morning. Frost will likely be on elevated surfaces which mean you will need a few minutes to get the frost off of your car windshield. Mostly sunny skies today with temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday as winds will pick up out of the south.
Southerly winds increase tonight into Thursday which will be breezy with gusts between 20-30 mph. These winds will also help push temperatures back above average into the mid and upper 60s near the end of the week.
There are two systems to watch that may bring rain to the Heartland. One will be late Saturday through Sunday, and the other will be on Tuesday.
-Lisa
