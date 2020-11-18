City of Paducah garbage, recycling, and compost schedule for 2020 Thanksgiving holidays

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah has released the Thanksgiving holiday schedule for garbage pickup, recycling and compost facility.
Below are the changes to the Public Works Department’s garbage collection schedule for Thanksgiving 2020 and the day after Thanksgiving (Thursday and Friday, November 26 and 27).
As a reminder, please place your garbage rollout container at its designated collection point no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup.
• Garbage Collection: There will be NO residential garbage collection on Thanksgiving or the day after. Thanksgiving’s routes will be done on Wednesday, November 25 along with the normal Wednesday routes. Friday’s routes will be done on Monday, November 30.
• Recycling Drop-Off Facility: The recycling drop-off facility located at Freedom Waste (WCA) located at 400 State Street will be closed Thanksgiving Day. The normal schedule for the facility is Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. There is no charge for the public to drop off recyclables.
• Compost Facility: The Paducah Compost Facility located at 1560 North 8th Street will be closed Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving. The regular operating schedule for the Compost Facility is Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
If you have a question, contact the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.
City Hall: City Hall located at 300 South 5th Street will be closed November 26 and 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday as well.
