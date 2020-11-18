Bootheel Counseling Services creates virtual support group for teachers during pandemic

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The pandemic is taking a mental toll on many of us, especially teachers still trying to get the hang of virtual teaching.
Now, people in the community are stepping up to support them.
Kasie Delay, a clinical therapist at Bootheel Counseling Services in Sikeston, helped form a virtual support group for teachers.
“They are really stressed, more than I can imagine,” Delay said. “We know a lot of teachers throughout the area who are struggling. We thought teachers could really benefit from this right now.”
That’s why she’s inviting other teachers to connect through zoom to share their feelings and experiences.
“Times like this I think it’s so important to be aware of how you’re feeling, going to these things that bootheel counseling is putting on even when you think you’re feeling okay,” said Hannah Hancock, a kindergarten teacher.
Hancock she is teaching her students online and said it comes with its own set of challenges.
“We’re mandated to teach all of these standards and make sure that these students know what they’re supposed to know to move onto the next grade and as that’s stressful enough in everyday life, doing so over the computer is just that much more,” Hancock said.
She said she feels more prepared now compared to last spring when the schools first went to remote learning.
“We didn’t know a lot about google classroom, we didn’t know a lot about all of the different online platforms that we do now,” Hancock said.
She said support from other teachers helps her overcome her struggles, which is what Bootheel Counseling is focusing on in the virtual meetings.
“For them to include us in that and to just be aware, that means more than anything right there,” Hancock said.
The Sikeston School District plans to return to in-person learning November 30.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.