Ameren Ill. suspends disconnections during winter months

Collinsville COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - With temperatures declining in several areas of its service territory and the recent increase in coronavirus cases, Ameren Illinois announced that it is implementing the winter shut off moratorium early by suspending service disconnections for residential customers effective November 18.
The company is urging customers who are experiencing financial challenges due to COVID-19 to take steps to save energy, and continue to pay whatever they can afford in order to avoid falling too far behind on their energy bills.
“Even though we will not disconnect service for non-payment, it is still important for our customers to take action to ensure that they do not accumulate debt that will be too difficult to repay,” said Richard J. Mark, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have offered temporary relief measures, repayment plans up to two years, and more than $9 million in bill payment assistance. We continue to stress the need for customers experiencing difficulty paying their bills to call us and explore available funding resources and payment arrangements to get back on track.”
