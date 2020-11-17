What you need to know Nov. 17

By Marsha Heller | November 17, 2020 at 3:25 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 3:29 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, November 17.

First Alert Weather

It’s another chilly start in the Heartland and likely the coldest day of the week.

A dry cold front is pushing in northerly winds which is allowing temps to drop into the upper 30s to near 40 this morning.

This afternoon will be sunny, but cool with highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

It will also be breezy at times, with winds gusting between 15 and 20 miles per hour.

This will make temps feel more like the 30s and 40s through the first half of the day and parts of the afternoon.

Freezing temperatures return in many areas Wednesday morning, but then the warm up begins.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s by the end of the week.

