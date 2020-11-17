What you need to know Nov. 17

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, November 17.
It’s another chilly start in the Heartland and likely the coldest day of the week.
A dry cold front is pushing in northerly winds which is allowing temps to drop into the upper 30s to near 40 this morning.
This afternoon will be sunny, but cool with highs in the low-to-mid 50s.
It will also be breezy at times, with winds gusting between 15 and 20 miles per hour.
This will make temps feel more like the 30s and 40s through the first half of the day and parts of the afternoon.
Freezing temperatures return in many areas Wednesday morning, but then the warm up begins.
Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s by the end of the week.
- From California to Pennsylvania, governors and mayors across the U.S. are ratcheting up COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving.
- New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect in St. Louis County today.
- COVID-19 is causing sleepless nights for those who haven’t and have contracted the virus.
- President-elect Joe Biden warned of dire consequences if President Trump and his administration continue to refuse to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.
- Hate crimes in the U.S. rose to the highest level in more than a decade as federal officials also recorded the highest number of hate-motivated killings since the FBI began collecting that data in the early 1990s
- Powerful Hurricane Iota made landfall on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast late Monday as a Category 4 storm.
- President Trump is expected to cut a significant number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and a smaller number in Iraq by the final days of his presidency.
- Several Illinois State Police troopers gave the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree an escort through southern Illinois.
- Pepsi has unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly 30 years.
- The four astronauts headed to the International Space Station brought Baby Yoda along with them into orbit.
