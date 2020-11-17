Warming trend ahead

Today will be the coolest afternoon of the week, milder weather returns by the end of the work week. Lots of sunshine expected this afternoon, but temperatures will remain below average. Highs near 50 degrees north, to near 60 degrees south. Tonight will be cold and frosty. Lows will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lots of sunshine expected again on Wednesday. Thursday will be warmer, but windy. The winds will cause a fire danger across the Heartland Thursday. It will not be a good day to do any burning.