Union City H.S. hoop season start delayed due to COVID-19 concerns

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Union City High School basketball team will delay its start due to concerns over COVID-19.
According to school officials, the two Hall of Champions games scheduled for both Tornado squads the week of November 16, as well as the regular season home-opening contests scheduled for the following week, were canceled in the aftermath of UC schools transitioning to full distance learning mode until after the Thanksgiving break.
No practice is being allowed during this time frame.
Union City’s season-opening games are now scheduled for Dec. 1 at Westview.
The UC girls were scheduled to open the season on Tuesday night, Nov. 17 at Gibson County in a HOC matchup of last year’s regional semifinals. The Twister boys were slated to play at Arlington on Thursday night.
Union City was then supposed to play Crockett County on Saturday at Dyersburg in both girls' and boys' games.
The HOC games will not be made up, according to school officials.
Practices for Union City teams will be allowed to resume late the following week in preparation for the altered beginning to the regular season.
According to the school district, the 2020-21 tournament series will also look different after a TSSAA Board of Control vote.
They said the new set-up, which is designed to allow more fans to attend games in light of coronavirus protocols and guidelines, the higher seed will host ever district and regional tournament contest in both girls' and boys' play.
In the regional tournament, if two teams meet that have the same designated seeding from the district tournament play, the host team will be from 13A this year. The originally scheduled dates of the postseason will remain the same.
The Union City Middle School teams will resume their respective season Monday, Nov. 30 at Paris Inman, according to the girls' head coach Chris Palmer.
The Tornadoes' game on Tuesday night, Nov. 17 will not be played as scheduled, but could be made up at a later date, according to school officials.
Union City schools is scheduled to return to mostly in-person classes on Nov. 30.
