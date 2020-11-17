TDH: 72 additional virus-related deaths reported, over 40K active cases in Tennessee

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee COVID-19 cases hit a sharp increase Monday with a record-breaking case count but on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,841 new cases -- a stark difference.
TDH also reported 72 deaths within the last 24-hours. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is nearing 4,000.
There has been a total of 320,729 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee after the first case was identified in March.
According to the numbers distributed by TDH, there are more than 40,000 active cases across the state.
The Shelby County Health Department had reported 835 new COVID-19 cases - the highest new case count since the beginning of the pandemic. No new deaths have been reported.
More than 43,000 COVID-19 cases and 613 deaths have been identified overall.
There are currently 4,274 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County. Health officials said there are currently 389 people hospitalized with coronavirus countywide.
The most recent data available from the health department showed a 9.6% weekly test positivity rate. The positivity rate has increased each week since the end of September.
The health department is monitoring active COVID-19 clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced multiple clusters since the beginning of the pandemic. Dozens of other facilities have experienced clusters of two or more cases that are now considered resolved.
According to the health department, 88 percent of acute care beds and 88 percent of ICU beds in Mid-South hospitals are currently utilized.
