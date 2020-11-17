SIH, Harrisburg Medical Center sign Letter of Intent to consider joining of the two

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) and Harrisburg Medical Center (HMC) have signed a Letter of Intent to formally consider the joining of the two organizations.
Both share a mission of providing the highest quality healthcare services to the communities they serve.
The proposed affiliation would strengthen the existing relationship between both entities and better streamline the clinical, financial and technological needs of patients in southeastern Illinois.
Initial conversations between both parties began in January 2020.
