1,468 recovered cases reported in Southern Seven region

1,468 recovered cases reported in Southern Seven region
The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. (Source: Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, File)
By Jessica Ladd | November 17, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 4:43 PM

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender and age are as follows:

Alexander County (4): One male 30s, one female 60s, one male 60s, one female 70s

Hardin County: (4): One female 20s, one male 30s, one female 50s, one male 70s

Johnson County (13): Two females 20s, two males 20s, one female 40s, one male 40s, three males 50s, one female 60s, one male 60s, two females 90s

Massac County (17): One female 10s, one male 10s, one male 20s, one male 30s, four females 40s, one male 40s, two females 50s, one male 50s, two females 60s, two males 60s, one female 90s

Pope County (1): One female 40s

Pulaski County (1): One female 30s

Union County (13): One female <5, one male <5, one female 10s, one female 20s, one male 50s, one female 60s, four males 60s, two males 70s, one female 90s

S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 2,588 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.

To date, 1,468 people have recovered and 28 people have died.

There are currently 1,089 active cases in the region.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.