Perry Co., Ill. reports 812 confirmed cases since start of pandemic
The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 14 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 (Source: KSLA)
By Jessica Ladd | November 17, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 3:56 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 14 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to 812.

The diagnosed individuals include:

 2 females under the age of 17

 2 females in their 30s

 2 males in their 30s

 1 female in her 40s

 1 female in her 50s

 2 females in their 60s

 1 male in his 60s

 1 female in her 70s

 1 female in her 80s

 1 female in her 90s

The summary of the confirmed cases are:

 205 active cases

 591 released from isolation

 16 deaths

