Perry Co., Ill. reports 812 confirmed cases since start of pandemic

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 14 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to 812.
The diagnosed individuals include:
2 females under the age of 17
2 females in their 30s
2 males in their 30s
1 female in her 40s
1 female in her 50s
2 females in their 60s
1 male in his 60s
1 female in her 70s
1 female in her 80s
1 female in her 90s
The summary of the confirmed cases are:
205 active cases
591 released from isolation
16 deaths
