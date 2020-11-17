Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial Commemorative Coin Act heads to President’s desk

“The incredible ability, excitement, and sportsmanship that baseball icons like Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige, and Buck O’Neil brought to the game helped break down the barriers of segregation,” said Blunt. “This commemorative coin will honor the leagues' players and support the National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s great work to preserve the legacy of African-American baseball and its impact on our nation’s history. I’m glad we were able to get this bill through Congress and to the President’s desk as we mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the leagues.”