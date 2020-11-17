Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial Commemorative Coin Act heads to President’s desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Legislation directing the U.S. Treasure to mint a coin to commemorate the Centennial of Negro Leagues Baseball is on its way to the President’s desk.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, sponsor of the Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, announced on Tuesday, November 17, that the measure passed the Senate
This bill directs the Department of the Treasury to mint and issue up to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 $1 silver coins and 400,000 half-dollar clad coins in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Negro National League.
The design of the coins will represent the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and its mission to promote tolerance, diversity and inclusion.
Negro Leagues Baseball, a professional baseball league, was formed in response to African-American players being banned from baseball’s major leagues.
The league was created in 1920 during a meeting of team owners at a YMCA in Kansas City, Missouri.
In addition to Sen. Blunt and Senator Tim Kaine (Va.), 77 other senators cosponsored the Senate Bill and 302 representatives cosponsored the House Bill.
“The incredible ability, excitement, and sportsmanship that baseball icons like Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige, and Buck O’Neil brought to the game helped break down the barriers of segregation,” said Blunt. “This commemorative coin will honor the leagues' players and support the National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s great work to preserve the legacy of African-American baseball and its impact on our nation’s history. I’m glad we were able to get this bill through Congress and to the President’s desk as we mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the leagues.”
No taxpayer money will fund the issuing of the coins.
Sales from the coins will pay for the designing and minting.
Surplus funds from the sales will be paid to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo. to be used for educational and outreach programs and exhibits.
The full language of Senate Bill 2321 can be viewed here.
