61 more COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified of 61 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
This is the second highest single day total.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – two under ten, three teens, six in their twenties, four in their thirties, three in their forties, three in their fifties, four in their sixties, and one in her nineties
• Male – four under ten, three preteen, five teens, three in their twenties, two in their thirties, three in their forties, three in their fifties, four in their sixties, four in their seventies, one in his eighties, and three in their nineties.
415 active cases are currently being managed.
To date, there have been 2,263 cases in the county, including 28 related deaths.
Forty-five individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,820 individuals.
