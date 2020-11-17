Humane Society of Southeast Missouri’s annual Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction goes virtual

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Gourmet Food and Dessert Event to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is being moved to 100 percent virtual in response to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department’s concern for rising COVID-19 cases in the county.
The event will continue to be held on Sunday, November 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. via live Facebook feed auctions.
Originally, this event was scheduled to be a combination in-person and virtual event, with social distancing parameters in place, and to be held at the Jackson Civic Center.
Proceeds from this year’s event will continue to support daily operational needs for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
“It’s still the perfect time of year to stock up on fabulous gourmet food items, gift certificates from the area’s best restaurants and special holiday baskets to support your family traditions and gift-giving needs,” says , Cindy Lange, Community Outreach and Development Coordinator for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. “We still need the funds and we are finding alternative ways to allow people to safely participate in this fun event.”
Anyone interested in participating in this live auction event can tune in to the organization’s Facebook page starting at 2 p.m. November 22.
A new lot of ten gourmet food and dessert items will be auctioned every 15 minutes, ending at 4 p.m.
Item winners will be given instructions on how to claim their gifts.
Payments by credit or debit can be made via a secure online payment link; payments by cash/check can be made in person at gift pick up.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri’s Facebook page is www.Facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofSoutheastMissouri.
For more information, follow their Facebook page or call the office at 573-334-5837.
