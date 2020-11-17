Harrisburg Medical Center urges public to wear masks, social distance to prevent rise in COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Harrisburg Medical Center is urging the public to wear masks and practice social distancing, as well as stay home if you can.
According to Jennifer Vinyard with the medical center, they currently has sufficient bed capacity and PPE, but she said the next few weeks are going to be critical.
Currently, there are six COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
They have performed 2,817 tests for the virus. Out of those, 2,577 were negative and 235 were positive.
