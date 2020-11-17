Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 18 more COVID-19 cases, 4th dead

By Jessica Ladd | November 17, 2020 at 6:26 PM CST - Updated November 17 at 6:26 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of 18 additional positive cases of COVID-19  in Hamilton County residents.

The case details can be found below.

1 Female in their 20s

1 Male in their 20s

2 Female in their 30s

1 Male in their 30s

2  Female in their 40s

3 Male in their 50s

4 Female in their 50s

2 Female in their 60s

1 Female in their 70s

1 Male in their 70s

There have been 328 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

  • Four people who were  a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
  • 249 people have recovered.
  • 68 people are currently isolating at home.
  • 7 people  currently hospitalized

