Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 18 more COVID-19 cases, 4th dead

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of 18 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County residents.
The case details can be found below.
1 Female in their 20s
1 Male in their 20s
2 Female in their 30s
1 Male in their 30s
2 Female in their 40s
3 Male in their 50s
4 Female in their 50s
2 Female in their 60s
1 Female in their 70s
1 Male in their 70s
There have been 328 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
- Four people who were a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
- 249 people have recovered.
- 68 people are currently isolating at home.
- 7 people currently hospitalized
