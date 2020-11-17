Gun sales skyrocket as support for gun control declines

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This year has been a record high for gun sales, and Americans' desire for gun control is the lowest it has been since 2016.
A survey in the Gallup Poll shows the U.S. has not had a mass shooting since 2019, and they say it may be the reason.
According to a Gallup Survey, 57 percent of Americans say they support stricter gun laws.
That’s down from 64 percent last year, and the lowest since 2016.
The survey also found nine percent of Americans would like to see fewer restrictions on guns, while 34 percent believe they should stay the same.
“With COVID, and then you had the riots, and now you have hunting season and the election, it’s all played a part in it” said Lanelle Lang.
Guns and ammunition are in higher demand then they ever have been.
Because of online learning, school shootings have decreased, as the last mass shooting was in 2019. A Gallup survey showed this may be because of the decline in the support for gun control.
“The ammo productions right now is probably the greatest that they been," Lang said. “It’s just that it’s going out faster than they can produce.”
Co-owner of Shooters Gun Shop Lanelle Lang said ammo began flying off the shelves back in March when COVID-19 hit.
“First it was handgun ammo and self-defense ammo, and then all through the rest of this year it has been just all types of ammo,” said Lang.
She said they run a national background check before customers buy a firearm. However, this can take minutes to days.
“If a person has a background check, and their information doesn’t come back within a three-day limit, then they are eligible to get that gun,” said Leslie Washington.
Washington is a fellow with the Missouri Moms Demand Action, an organization whose purpose is finding reasonable solutions to gun violence.
She said she has experienced gun violence in her family and personal life, and wishes for legislators to make changes soon
“Myself, as a survivor of domestic violence, I was threatened with a gun by my ex-husband," she said. "If those things were in place at that time, things would be a lot different.”
Lang said they expect gun sales and sparse ammunition until next year.
