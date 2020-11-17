Gov. Pritzker announces new statewide COVID-19 mitigations to begin Nov. 20

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker held a briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17.
Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced additional COVID-19 resurgence mitigations that will take effect in every region across Illinois.
The Tier 3 mitigations build on the Resurgence Mitigation Plan released in July. They will take effect statewide at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, November 20.
“To stop this spread and preserve some semblance of the holidays, all of us need to do more than just wear our masks now – though masks are mandatory throughout the state. The simple fact is that COVID-19 is spreading so quickly and so widely, and our hospitals are beginning to experience real strain and at the current infection rate they will be overwhelmed. So whenever possible, we need you to stay home,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m hopeful that by limiting our in-person interactions, we will succeed at avoiding a stay at home order like what we had in the spring – when the choice between saving lives and saving livelihoods was even more stark. Tier 3 may allow us to do both. Like in other states like Michigan and California and Washington, it’s our best effort to avoid a stay-at-home order and save lives.”
While this latest round of mitigations does not include a stay at home order, if the mitigations are not adhered to and cases continue to rise in the weeks ahead, the governor said another order may be required.
For all regions, additional mitigation measures taking effect Friday, November 20 include guidance for the following settings and industries:
- Retail
- Personal Car Services
- Health and Fitness Centers
- Hotels
- Manufacturing
- Bars and Restaurants
- Meetings and Social Events
- Offices
- Organized Group Recreational Activities
- Indoor Recreation, Theater, Cultural Institutions
As they have since the start of COVID-19, grocery stores across the state will remain open and available. Child care facilities may continue to operate subject to guidelines from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. School districts and officials should continue to follow the extensive guidance released by the Illinois State Board of Education in August to make decisions related to in-person and remote learning at the local level.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,601 new COVID-19 cases and 97 additional deaths on Tuesday, November 17.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in southern Illinois: a man in his 80s from Franklin County, a woman in her 80s from Jefferson County, a man in his 70s from Williamson County and a woman in her 80s from Williamson County.
Currently there are 5,887 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Illinois. Of these patients, 1,158 are in the ICU and 545 are on ventilators.
A total of 597,849 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 10,875 deaths.
Currently, 9,255,658 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Illinois, click here.
