Gov. Beshear joins regional governors in urging caution, safety ahead of holiday season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear joined a bipartisan group of governors in the Midwest to encourage everyone to take safety precautions heading into the holiday season to slow the escalation of COVID-19.
Governor Beshear, along with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, appeared in a social media video urging everyone to take the virus seriously.
“For eight months, the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated American families everywhere. To fight this virus, governors across the country have listened to medical experts, stepped up, and worked around the clock to protect our families, the brave men and women on the front lines, and our small business owners. And no matter the action we take, we understand that our fight against COVID-19 will be more effective when we work together,” the governors said in a joint statement. “That is why this group of bipartisan governors is joining forces today to urge families across our region, and Americans everywhere, to do their part to protect themselves and their families from the spread of COVID-19. When it comes to fighting this virus, we are all on the same team.”
Over the past month, cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky and across the region have increased. Medical experts are advising people not to host Thanksgiving with people from outside of their households.
Together, the governors each addressed families in their region on how they can protect their loved ones, the frontline workers and small business owners.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.