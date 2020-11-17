Ky. Gov. Beshear to announce new steps to prevent spreading COVID-19 on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17.
On Tuesday, the governor said he would be announcing new steps during Wednesday’s briefing to help prevent the spread of the virus in Kentucky.
The governor also shared the White House Federal COVID-19 report for the state.
It said that “there is now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement, but rather further deterioration. Current mitigation efforts are inadequate and must be increased to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies. We share the strong concern of Kentucky leaders that the current situation is worsening and that all Kentuckians need to do their part to stop the spread. The Governor’s active measures are commended.”
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, explained that COVID-19 is expected to be the nation’s third leading cause of death in 2020, only behind heart disease and cancer.
Governor Beshear also asked Kentuckians to cooperate with contact tracers as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state hit a record high.
Kentucky cases
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 2,911 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths on Monday.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in western Kentucky: a 60-year-old man from Calloway County and a 58-year-old woman from Trigg County.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 9.10 percent. The red zone counties for this week can be found here.
A total of 142,008 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,697 deaths and 24,760 recoveries.
Currently, 2,445,265 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
