Freezing temperatures across much of the Heartland tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Clear skies and light winds will be with us through the overnight hours into tomorrow morning. This will allow for temperatures to cool rapidly. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s with frosty conditions.
Wednesday will be sunny and slightly warmer than we saw today. Highs will reach the middle 50s north to lower 60s south. Winds will begin to increase late Wednesday out of the south. This will keep temperatures much warmer Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s with wind gusts approaching 40MPH at times.
