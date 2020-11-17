Frankfort School Dist. 168 back to remote learning through holiday season

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Frankfort School District Superintendent Matt Donkin knows how difficult it was to send all of his students back to online learning.
And that is exactly what Frankfort School District 168 is doing with all of their students beginning November 20.
“We started looking at numbers and balances and trying to pull both off," he said. "And decided to consult with the school board our best decision would be once we go all remote on Friday which is our normal Friday routine to keep it that way through the end of the semester and into very early January.”
The district is monitoring the local number of cases, along with multiple staff members ill or quarantining, which led to the decision.
Donkin said he and his staff have been preparing to be flexible all school year long.
“We have had students remote all year," he said. "So, we had that as part of the plan. We recognized and noticed back in July and August when teachers, when teachers were trying to figure out how to do all of this new at the same time. It kind of played to our advantage.”
As for District 168 families, Donkin knows they have parents on both sides of this issue, but with all students being at home he said this, “Just continue to check in. And monitor your child’s work.”
Donkin said his staff has been double planning throughout the year, making this transition easier. He said some of his teachers are even nervous to come to school each day.
The district will meet prior to January 11 to decide what the future is for the rest of the school year.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.