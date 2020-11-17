Electric vehicle charging station unveiled at Cape Girardeau Schnucks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting for a new Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station took place at the Cape Girardeau Schnucks location on Tuesday, November 17.
Ameren Missouri hosted the unveiling of the fast-charging stations.
“I would encourage them that the network is growing by leaps and bounds at this point,” said Joe Killian, Cape Girardeau resident and electric car enthusiast. “And it’s easier today to travel than it has been up to this point. And with Ameren’s continued development of the network here, this really opens it up for everyone to be able to travel.”
Drivers will be able to recharge their electric vehicles in as little as 30 to 45 minutes.
Ameren said the Cape Girardeau charging location is one of 11 sites located across Missouri connected with the Ameren Missouri Charge Ahead program in 2020.
