Cooler Air Moves In Behind A Front Today

Overall, weather is calm this morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cold front will shift winds out of the north at the beginning of today. This will allow wind chill values to feel-like the mid-30s at times. Sunny skies will be the dominating factor today, but it will be the coolest day of the week. Cooler air moving in behind this front will allow high temps to be in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Northerly winds will make it feel more like the 30s and 40s through the first half of today and into portions of the afternoon.
Tonight, clear skies will allow temperatures to drop below freezing for most areas. After Wednesday morning, warmer air moves in. We will continue to see temperatures gradually increase into the mid and upper 60s by the weekend.
There is a small chance of an isolated shower on Saturday, but rain is more likely to arrive Sunday and stay through early Monday.
-Lisa
