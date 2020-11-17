Cooler Air Moves In Behind A Front Today

Overall, weather is calm this morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cold front will shift winds out of the north at the beginning of today. This will allow wind chill values to feel-like the mid-30s at times. Sunny skies will be the dominating factor today, but it will be the coolest day of the week. Cooler air moving in behind this front will allow high temps to be in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Northerly winds will make it feel more like the 30s and 40s through the first half of today and into portions of the afternoon.