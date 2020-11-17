Catalytic converters stolen from Cape Girardeau Salvation Army vehicles

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Catalytic converters were stolen from some Salvation Army vehicles.
According to the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau, before starting their Christmas Kettle Campaign on Monday morning, November 16 they learned that catalytic converters were stolen off of two of their vehicles in their parking lot.
“I actually received an email last week from our headquarters in St. Louis that this has been a common occurrence lately at many Salvation Army Corps,” said Lt. Matt DeGonia, corps officer of Cape Girardeau. “We were encouraged to try and find ways to secure our vehicles, but I hadn’t been able to find a solution yet.”
DeGonia said the theft will set them back a couple thousand dollars in repairs, as well as not being able to use those vehicles during a busy time of year.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.