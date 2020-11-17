Carbondale investigating robbery, looking for 2 suspects

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two suspects in connection to a robbery.
Around 11:54 p.m. on Monday, November 16, Carbondale police responded to the 800 block of East College Street for a report of a robbery.
Officers learned the suspect lured the victim to the back of a building where one of the suspects showed a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim gave the suspect his property and left the area.
One suspect was described as a woman in her 20s with black, red and blond braids down to her waist. She was also described as having fake, enlarged eyelashes. She was wearing a gray hoodie, red sweat pants and gray shoes.
The other suspect was described as a man in his 20s, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a thin build and wearing a white disposable surgical mask and a solid black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
