Cape Girardeau church holds drive-thru Thanksgiving meal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Grace Church pastor Brett Smith said they are serving up a yummy menu at Christian Boxing Academy on November 21.
“We’re going to have turkey, pork loin, we’re going to have rolls, some corn, and of course some pumpkin pie,” he said.
“This Thanksgiving is really big," he continued. “A lot of people won’t get a Thanksgiving meal."
It will not be dine-in. Instead, everything is a pick-up.
Grace Church is a brand new church in Cape Girardeau
“Our ministry actually started back in August," Smith said. "We came and moved here from San Diego, California to plant a church here in my hometown.”
Smith said they have one mission and it is to give back.
“I believe that a lot of people, especially with Covid, they’re not able to have the functions that they would normally have and with everything, you know, the economy the way it is, and people are getting laid off and jobs it’s really hard to provide,” he said.
But what makes this church so unique is they are helping others without a permanent church location.
“It’s just really encouraging for us that we don’t have to have an established building, but we can go and meet people right where they’re at and choose to be the church that people need in this time,” he said,
Smith said this is not the first meal they have passed out.
“Actually, a few weeks ago, we were able to hand out about 300 lunches," he said. “We cooked up some hot dogs.”
And he hoped they can help put a smile on peoples' faces, or just fill their tummy.
“I think it’s really important because it’s such a big need,” he said.
