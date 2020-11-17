Cairo, Ill. woman facing charges in death of 4-month-old girl

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was charged in connection to the death of a baby in September.
Carolyn Whittaker, 31, from Cairo, was charged on November 11 with endangering the life of a child and involuntary manslaughter.
According to Illinois State Police, they were called on September 3 to investigate the death of a four-month-old girl from Alexander County.
They say Whittaker was watching the baby at the time of the incident.
She was arrested on Nov. 16 and is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.
