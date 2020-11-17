Altenburg, Mo. museum displays dozens of Christmas trees

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - The Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum in Altenburg kicked off its 16th Annual Christmas Tree Exhibit featuring more than four dozen Christmas trees.
Each of the trees has a story to tell, and many dive into Perry County’s history.
Many groups and individuals in the area contributed items for the trees to be on display there, including a family from Ohio that donated a feather tree and ornaments.
For more information, you can visit the Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum online or on its Facebook page.
The museum will have the Christmas trees and other items on display through January 17, 2021.
