What you need to know Nov. 16

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, November 16.
It’s a chilly start to the work week.
Wake-up temps are in the low 30s with a few isolated 20s possible in our northern counties.
Patchy light frost is also possible.
This afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Breezy conditions continue today with gusts between 20-25 mph.
Clear skies will allow temps to drop overnight into the mid-to-upper 30s.
Sunny, calm conditions continue through the rest of the week.
Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s by the end of the week.
The next chance for rain will be near the end of the weekend.
- More than 11 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week.
- Despite painstaking efforts to keep election sites safe, some poll workers who came in contact with voters on Election Day have tested positive for the coronavirus, including more than two dozen in Missouri and cases in New York, Iowa, Indiana and Virginia.
- President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to acknowledge for the first time that Joe Biden won the White House, but made clear he would not concede and would keep trying to overturn the election result.
- Dozens of people gathered at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville to bless and thank those who served our country.
- The Missouri Department of Conservation collected hundreds of Chronic Wasting Disease samples from the white-tailed deer harvested over the weekend.
- Iota rapidly gained strength after becoming the 13th hurricane of the Atlantic season Sunday, threatening to bring dangerous winds and rains to Nicaragua and Honduras.
- SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday on the first full-fledged taxi flight for NASA by a private company.
- Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.
- A New York man was arrested Saturday in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis that occurred as the 67-year-old actor was walking near Central Park in October.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.