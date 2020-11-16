Tennessee reports record-breaking daily COVID-19 case increase, active cases

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Health reported a record-breaking COVID-19 case increase of 7,951 new cases across the state with 30 additional deaths.
The daily positivity rate coming in at about 13%.
TDH says there have been over 318,000 total cases in Tennessee and 3,923 deaths.
Local, state and national leaders have expressed concern about the numbers being reported throughout the fall COVID-19 surge with numbers skyrocketing across the country.
State health officials say there are also 271,864 inactive or recovered cases across the state bringing the total number of active cases to more than 43,000.
The Shelby County Health Department has reported 686 new coronavirus cases and one more death. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 42,806 coronavirus cases and 613 deaths have been identified.
There are currently 3,723 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County. Nearly 8,000 people are in quarantine countywide.
The most recent data available from the health department showed a 9.6% weekly test positivity rate. The positivity rate has increased each week since the end of September.
The health department is monitoring active COVID-19 clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced multiple clusters since the beginning of the pandemic. Dozens of other facilities have experienced clusters of two or more cases that are now considered resolved.
According to the health department, 88 percent of acute care beds and 88 percent of ICU beds in Mid-South hospitals are currently utilized.
