Stress caused by pandemic can affect your sleep

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A recent study suggests 20 percent of people infected by the coronavirus will also be diagnosed with a mental disorder.
Insomnia is one of the most common disorders, according to the study. However, some people who haven’t contracted the virus say they also have a hard time sleeping.
“Children are very stressed out with school, and adults whether it’s a loss of a job, and from seniors not being able to get out from fear of contracting COVID-19” said Brock Buckner, Union County Hospital Sleep Therapist.
Buckner said people are feeling the after effects of the pandemic and may be losing sleep because of it... some medical experts call it COVID-somnia.
“With this Corona-somina what is happening during this pandemic you are having an increase in stress which then results to a decrease in sleep quality... There are a few things you can do to prevent this corona-somnia” said Buckner.
Experts suggests you set a routine for yourself before and after you sleep.
If you find yourself up late at night try to stay away from midnight snacks.
People I talked to say they too have felt the effects of the pandemic
“I would say the stress of COVID has made me got to bed a lot later they I usually do” said Chasta Weldon.
“I worry about my family. My mom is 98 years old … I’ve lost a lot of sleep over it” said Janice Burchyett.
Buckner said if you have a high fever, severe shortness of breath, or chest pains call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room
