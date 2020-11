S7HD reports 151 more COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Massac County (38): One female <5, two females <10, two females 10s, three males 10s, six females 20s, three females 30s, two males 30s, one female 40s, two males 40s, two females 50s, two males 50s, three females 60s, one male 60s, one female 70s, four females 80s, two males 80s, one female 90s