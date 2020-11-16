Salvation Army gears up for Red Kettle season with COVID alterations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Salvation Army has started their Red Kettle drive to try to collect money for their organization to help others this holiday season.
The Red Kettle Campaign aims to raise money for the Salvation Army’s mission which is, in part, to help people in need and is the biggest fundraiser each year for them.
This year is a bit different however, as COVID-19 has swept through the country and through the Heartland and has become a force to be reckoned with.
Lieutenant Matt DeGonia with the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau said he hopes to reach as many people in need as possible while having safety protocols in place due to COVID-19.
“We’ve got really lucky this year, we’ve got a couple of stores that allowed us to round up at the registers,” DeGonia said. “So if you shop at Schnucks or at any of the Walmarts in the area, you can round up and give that way. We’ve also implemented online giving. You can go to our website or even at the kettle sites you can give online with your phone.”
The bell ringers also have changed to become safer as they wear face masks, shields and aprons.
The Red Kettle campaign will go until Christmas Eve.
You can find more information about volunteering with the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army on their website.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.