Repairs to Cape Girardeau Municipal Pool underway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Repairs are being made to the municipal pool, or the “Bubble," as it’s also known.
According to Aquatic Supervisor Robert Shanahan, when they put the Bubble up, they were going through their processes and noticed they had a water leak. He said they were losing a lot of water, so they called a pool company out of St. Louis to check it out. It was delayed a bit because of COVID-19.
Shanahan said there will be a pressure test on Wednesday to make sure the leaks are fixed. They hope to be open on Monday, November 23.
They wanted to thank the public for their patience through this, Shanahan said it’s been a struggle with all of the swim teams in the area. The local teams had to go to Sikeston or Perryville to practice.
