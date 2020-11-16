Registration underway in Cape Girardeau for 2021 youth basketball leagues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department began accepting registration for the 2021 Youth Boys & Girls Basketball leagues on Monday, November 16.
Parks and Rec are offering leagues for first through eighth grade teams.
Divisions are 1st-2nd, 3rd-4th, 5th-6th and 7th-8th.
The season begins Saturday, January 2, 2021 and runs through mid-March.
Games will be played in various gyms in Cape Girardeau on Friday nights and on Saturdays.
Registration forms can be found online and turned in at the A.C. Brase Arena, Osage Centre or at the coaches meeting.
The coaches meeting will be held at the Osage Center at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The cost is $400 per team, which includes a t-shirt for each player.
There will be a $2 spectator fee for games.
For more information on the Boys Youth Basketball league contact league director Nathan Martin at 573-339-6788 or by email.
The Boys Youth Basketball league is sponsored by the Cape Evening Optimist Club.
For more information on the Girls Youth Basketball league contact league director Chris Eastridge at 573-339-6606 or by email.
The Girls Youth Basketball league is sponsored by Dogwood Social House, Applebee’s, IHOP & the Cape Noon Optimist Club.
