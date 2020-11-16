Perry Co., Ill. reports 28 more COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 28 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
There have now been 798 cases in the county.
The diagnosed individuals include:
1 female under the age of 18
2 females in their 20s
4 females in their 30s
1 male in his 30s
1 female in her 40s
2 males in their 40s
1 female in her 50s
1 male in his 50s
1 female in her 60s
3 males in their 60s
2 males in their 70s
3 females in their 80s
2 males in their 80s
3 females in their 90s
1 male in his 90s
There are currently 217 active cases.
To date, 16 people have died and 565 have recovered.
