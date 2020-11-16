Perry Co., Ill. reports 28 more COVID-19 cases

The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 28 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. (Source: AP Photo/Theo Jeptha/AP)
By Jessica Ladd | November 16, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 3:37 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 28 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

There have now been 798 cases in the county.

The diagnosed individuals include:

 1 female under the age of 18

 2 females in their 20s

 4 females in their 30s

 1 male in his 30s

 1 female in her 40s

 2 males in their 40s

 1 female in her 50s

 1 male in his 50s

 1 female in her 60s

 3 males in their 60s

 2 males in their 70s

 3 females in their 80s

 2 males in their 80s

 3 females in their 90s

 1 male in his 90s

There are currently 217 active cases.

To date, 16 people have died and 565 have recovered.

