Paducah man accused of stealing from employer

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested for stealing from his employer.
Michael L. Krolak was arrested Monday on a charge of theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more, but less than $10,000).
He is accused of taking money from Frutta Bowls on Hinkleville Road in Paducah.
Landon Owen called police on Oct. 29 after he noticed several days' deposits were missing.
Police obtained a work schedule and determined which employees had access to the safe during the time period the money was taken.
Krolak was the closing manager on the night before the theft was discovered.
During an interview, he admitted taking several days' deposits.
Krolak was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
